Modifications in Place for Presque Isle Downs and Casino’s Friday Reopening

After being closed for more than three months during the pandemic, gambling at Presque Isle Downs and Casino is set to reopen Friday, June 26th at noon.

While the doors will reopen to the public on Friday, there are a number of modifications in place with COVID-19 remaining a major threat to public health and safety.

“There’s still some finishing touches that the team is working on now,” said Presque Isle Downs and Casino Vice President Kevin O’Sullivan.

“They’ve been busy trying to sterilize and put signage in place.”

Visitors must wear masks and have their temperature checked before they enter the Casino.

For more than three days, the Casino has cleaned and sanitized all gaming areas.

“With the chips, that’s a very difficult one, because everyone can touch them but we have found a sanitizer disinfectant that will actually stay on a surface for up to two days so we put a procedure in place where we’ve washed all the chips every single day.”

In an effort to maintain social distancing, the Casino will only open its slot machines and half its tables.

Eating, drinking and smoking will take place at high touch surfaces like table rails, kiosks and ATM’s.

“We probably have more 60,000 worth of signage inside the property to help keep our customers socially distant, knowing to wash their hands, and where all the sanitizer units are.”

Employees returning to work also have been required to complete an extensive program on health guidelines.

With the Casino opening Friday, horse racing will resume on July 27th without spectators.