Molly Brannigan’s to reopen it’s doors on October 13th

In a recently released email it has been stated that after several long months Molly Brannigan’s will be opening it’s doors on Tuesday October 13th at 11:30 a.m.

“We are extremely excited to be help re-awaken downtown and bring traffic back into the city. Many people have been asking us for months when we are going to re-open & we finally made the decision and commit to our wonderful community,” stated Ann Lewis, Director of Marketing for Red Letter Hospitality.

Red Letter Hospitality and Molly Brannigan’s will be taking the strong initiative to bring downtown Erie back to life.

“We have worked extremely hard over the last two years with Molly Brannigan’s and had built such momentum prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are looking forward to continuous growth downtown and truly hopes this also helps our neighboring businesses with bringing more traffic,” said Lewis.