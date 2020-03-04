Molly Brannigan’s hosts Koala Aid a concert for Australian wildlife relief

After a series of massive bush fires across Australia killed over an estimated one billion animals, area residents will have a chance to help in the relief efforts.

The World Wildlife Fund says the devastating fires and the loss of thousands of koalas, kangaroos and wallabies has put those species in jeopardy.

Today from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Molly Brannigan’s will host “Koala Aid, a concert for Australian wildlife relief.”

Just bring in the event flyer, order an entree and Molly Brannigan’s will donate 20% of the proceeds to the Wildfire Relief Efforts in Australia.

Local Erie musicians and celebrity bartenders will be on hand and there will be various items that can be purchased as well as a raffle.