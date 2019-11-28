Molly Brannigan’s Irish Pub decked out for the holiday season

As Thanksgiving comes to a close, one Irish pub is in full swing with the Christmas spirit.

On any given day, Molly Brannigan’s looks like a traditional Irish bar, but not during the holiday season. A small group of employee elves making this “Molly Brannigan’s Christmas Bar”

“We’re looking to continue to bring attractions to downtown, keeping it local and just showing that everyone can totally have an amazing time in downtown Erie.” said Anne Lewis, director of marketing for Red Letter Hospitality.

It took more than 50 hours as 85 strands of light were strung with 300 feet of garland and nearly 100 Christmas themed props filling the pub.

“When we took over, we really wanted to bring the passion back into it,” Lewis said. “Keep the Irish in it, but also having fun with it and having the opportunity to do these things like making Molly’s a Christmas pub.”

Daniele Geroski, who is in town visiting, says she remembers coming to the pub when she was in college.

“This was one of our favorite bars in college and just over the years it seems like it has really transformed and the decorations are pretty incredible.” Geroski said.

As for the quote “War on Christmas” Geroski fully approves of the decorations before Thanksgiving.

“I love what they did, I love that they did it before Thanksgiving. It’s getting everyone in the mood.” Geroski said.