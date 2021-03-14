Molly Brannigan’s set to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday

As restaurants and bars prepare for St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, one local restaurant Molly Brannigan’s is serving customized drinks and menus to celebrate.

One of the special drinks they are making is a green Bloody Mary with cucumbers, green tomatoes, and jalapenos. If you want something sweet, they are also serving green mimosa’s as well.

“We have a bunch of drink specials going on, live music in here, some Irish music. We are doing a brunch menu as well and a bunch of Irish themed food items so it will be fun,” said Calahan Jordan, Bartender at Molly Brannigan’s.

Molly Brannigan’s will be open on St. Patrick’s Day from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.