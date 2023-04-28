A popular downtown restaurant and Irish pub is closing permanently several months after a burst pipe heavily damaged the business.

We heard more on the kind of impact Molly Brannigan’s had on the revitalization of State Street.

Molly Brannigan’s Irish Pub and Restaurant is closing permanently after a lengthy closure as a result of the pandemic. Followed by a more recent closure after extensive water damage in December of 2022.

“We moved into Molly’s in 2018 so it’s been five years we were downtown. There was a lot of growth and excitement, and we had great support with our landlords, they’ve been working throughout the whole flood,” said Anne Lewis, director of marketing, Red Letter Hospitality.

Lewis said Red Letter Hospitality is grateful for the Erie community’s support.

“It was a really hard decision for the Red Letter team to make. We loved being downtown we loved being part of the revitalization with the food hall and the excitement of new buildings coming to life,” Lewis explained.

A leader from the Erie Downtown Partnership said Molly Brannigan’s played a role in the revitalization of State Street.

“They been such a reliable anchor on that block and this part of downtown specifically and people do look to them as a place to celebrate and come together,” said Emily Fetko, acting CEO of Erie Downtown Partnership.

Fetko said this comes as other downtown restaurants have recently closed including Tickle’s Sandwich Shop and Arena Pizza.

She said the Downtown Partnership remains hopeful.

“Molly’s is a significant iconic piece of downtown social connection network, it’s going to be hard to fill that space and find somebody with the energy that they brought to downtown,” Fetko went on to say.