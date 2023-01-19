Four weeks after a pipe burst inside of Molly Brannigan’s, the marketing director of Red Letter Hospitality, Annie Lewis, said the bar is finally dry and the equipment has been removed.

The next steps involve repairs as they are speaking with contractors to get an idea on the amount of damage — although Lewis says it is severe.

Lewis added that Molly Brannigan’s has original pieces of furniture from Ireland, like the chairs and bar, and they plan to work to return it to its normal state. She told WJET one concern she has as they work to put the downtown bar back together.

“We don’t have any idea if we have to get new equipment, new furniture or what the lead time will be on these things. I know supply chain has been an ongoing issue, especially since COVID, so it’s going to be a waiting game for all of us. I think we just have to stay positive and put one foot in front of the other and keep on going,” said Annie Lewis, marketing director, Red Letter Hospitality.

Lewis said Molly Brannigan’s has a long haul ahead before reopening, and there is no estimated time on when the bar will return to normal operations.