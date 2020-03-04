Molly Brannigan’s to hold Koala Aid event to help relief efforts in Australia

After record-breaking temperatures and months of severe drought, a series of massive bush fires across Australia are burning out of control.

At this point, almost 30 million acres of bush, forest and parks across Australia have burned.

The death toll for animals in Australia continues to go up. The World Wildlife Fund in Australia estimates that as many as 1.25 billion animals may have been killed directly or indirectly from fires that have scorched Australia.

The loss includes thousands of koalas, along with other species such as kangaroos and wallabies.

The fires have killed 26 people, destroyed 2,000 homes and scorched an area twice the size of Maryland.

Here in Erie, Molly Brannigan’s is holding a Koala Aid event Wednesday, March 4th from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

20% of funds from meals purchased on March 4th will be donated toward relief efforts in Australia.