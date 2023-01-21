A local group is preparing for the upcoming school board season.

Saturday, the “Mom’s for Liberty” held a meeting at The Erie County Republican Headquarters where they looked to gather interest in the community for people who are looking to possibly run for school board or run a campaign for school board at any of the local districts.

Mom’s for Liberty has had a chapter in Erie for about a year and their mission is to fight for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.

“It’s just to empower our community members to rise up and fight for what they believe in and have the courage to change their community in their schools,” said Kellie Gilmore, Moms for Liberty Board Executive.

Gilmore said they are looking forward to the campaign season in a couple of weeks and getting new candidates on the ballots.