Monday night drag racing competition for kids held at the Bayfront Parkway

Kids had the opportunity to race tonight in the first ever car drag competition by the Bayfront.

Around ten kids raced tonight in their Hotwheel cars during the Monday night car show.

The winners received prizes worth $100.

The organizer of the Monday night car show said that the idea was to bring more people to the Monday night car show and wanted to do something for the kids.

“It was an idea we came up with to bring more people down because a lot of times people come down or they don’t come down because they think they don’t have a nice enough car to come down, but it’s not having a nice car, it’s about coming down enjoying the weather, everyone outside, and just having a good time with everybody,” said Michael Lytle, Organizer of the Monday Night Car Show.

If you want to join the next power wheels race, you can show up at the next race on August 2nd.

