Money for site characterization needed for vacant Dollar General in Albion

A vacant lot in Albion has a potential buyer. But, after finding fuel in the ground, some serious money is needed for a site characterization.

A site characterization is conducted when a hazardous substance as been released and could lead to contamination. The lot is located in the 200 block of State Street in Albion where an empty Dollar General has sat for years.

Inspectors found that there was some residual gasoline in the ground. Albion received a grant from the Department of Economic and Community Development for $67,000 to help them pay for the site characterization.

“We are not sure of all what happened in our testing,” said Gary Wells, Albion Borough Manager. “Whether the fuel tanks had been removed or not removed, so that’s going to be part of our discussion in that characterization.”

After that, the findings will be sent to the Department of Environmental Protection for review and approval