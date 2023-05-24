A leader in the Erie Catholic Diocese will soon become the next bishop of the Diocese of Kalamazoo.

Wednesday night, we heard reactions from Monsignor Edward Lohse and Bishop Lawrence Persico.

Lohse is the Vicar General of the Diocese of Erie and pastor of St. Julia Parish church.

He says he was born and raised in Erie County and has thoroughly enjoyed working in the Diocese of Erie.

“I’m kind of excited about the ministry, especially preaching and shepherding, in many ways being able to reach even a larger number of people with the message of the gospel,” said Monsignor Edward Lohse, vicar general for the Diocese of Erie

“It’s certainly a blessing for Kalamazoo to receive him. He’s amply qualified for the office of Bishop and he has done good work while he was here,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico.

Lohse said he’s confident in the future of the Diocese of Erie after his departure.