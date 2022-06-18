Monster trucks have taken over Lake Erie Speedway this weekend.

It’s the return of the All Star Monster Truck Tour.

The weekend of June 17-19 will feature six of the nation’s best monster trucks going head to head in multiple categories including “best trick,” “side by side,” and “freestyle.”

New in 2022 is the Identity Theft Monster Ride Experience.

“It’s always good to get out and have fun with the family. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend and if you’re looking for something to do, tickets are still available for tomorrow,” said AJ Moore, General Manager of Lake Erie Speedway.

The event on June 18 will begin at 7:30 p.m.