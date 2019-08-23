Montessori Regional Charter School reaches agreement on enrollment

Erie’s Public Schools and the Montessori Regional Charger School announced an agreement solving a potential problem over how large MRCS enrollment can grow in the future.

The joint statement reads: “Erie’s Public Schools and Montessori Regional Charter School have reached a tentative agreement regarding a proposed amendment to Montessori’s charter, allowing for the use of its new facility at 2549 W. 8th St. Representatives from the district and the charter school agreed the charter will be amended to include an enrollment cap of 650 students beginning with the 2019-2020 school year, in exchange for the district’s future consideration of an amendment to add seventh- and eighth-grade classrooms within the 650 enrollment cap. The Erie School Board will vote on the amendment on Monday, Aug. 26, at 12 p.m. at the district administration building, 148 W. 21st St.”

On the eve of opening the new MRCS school in the former Villa Elementary building, MRCS learned there was an effort to force MCRS to cap its enrollment at 600 students. MRCS officials told parents that a cap of 600 did now allow the school to live up to its commitment to have space for the student currently enrolled as they progress through the grades.

Students at the growing charter school will be at their new school Saturday, meeting new teachers, seeing new classrooms, as excitement builds for the start of the new school year.