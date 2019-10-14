Montgomery County Police Officer from Erie shot in Silver Spring, Maryland in the line of duty has died

A Montgomery County police officer from Erie who was shot and injured in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland today has died.

13-year police veteran and Erie native T.J. Bomba was on routine patrol when he encountered several suspects on the top floor of a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland.

He radioed for help, saying he was dealing with disorderly suspects. However, when back up arrived they found Officer Bomba had been shot.

He was rushed to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center, but Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones told reporters that Officer Bomba has died from his injuries.

Several sources confirm to JET 24 Action News that Officer Bomba grew up in Erie and has extended family here.

Officer Bomba was 38-years-old and is survived by his wife and two young children.