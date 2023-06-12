The Erie County Department of Veteran Affairs is settling into its new home.

For about a month now, the Veterans Affairs Office has been housed in the Intermodal Transportation Center on the Bayfront Parkway.

The office was formerly housed at the Erie County Courthouse, but several barriers made it difficult for veterans to access the office from parking to security.

Joe Benacci, a spokesman for the department, said the Intermodal Transportation Center offers a brighter open space, dedicated handicapped parking and accessibility.

Inside the new home, veterans can find all of the services the department has historically offered, along with space for veterans to gather.

“We had to adjust our budget a little bit and county council did approve some appropriated funds to help us get into the office right away. Without their support, we wouldn’t be here. It’s just a great all-around fix for everybody,” said Benacci.

Veterans already are receiving services at the new office.

Erie County Department of Veteran Affairs plans to host a public open house at its new home on June 28.