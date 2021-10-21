Monthly Veteran’s Assistance Program returns to Erie County

Many in person events and programs were shut down during the pandemic.

Now, a local representative is bringing back a program to help veterans in our area.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Peninsula Drive with more.

Representative Ryan Bizzarro has announced the return of the Veteran’s Assistance Program in Erie County.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 21st, every third Thursday of the month a veteran service officer will be available at Representative Bizzarro’s office on Peninsula Drive.

All veterans in need of assistance with compensation and pension claims, education benefits, health care concerns, and more are welcome at his office.

In Erie County, there are nearly 19,000 military veterans who are eligible for these services. Before the pandemic hit, the program helped over 200 veterans.

“Navigating your way through state or federal government is never easy. Add a pandemic on top of that when folks are completely inundated with processing things related to that, the veterans are falling through the cracks and we cannot let that happen. They need attention, and quite frankly they deserve it,” said Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, D, third District.

The veteran service officer will be available at Bizzarro’s office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays.

“These folks need help. We have to help our veterans. If my office has to be the place where the service officer has to station themselves in order to have people come in and out to provide these services, we’re going to do it, we’re going to do everything we can to help the community,” said Rep. Bizzarro.

You can stop by or call to make an appointment, this program returns at 11 a.m. and continues every third Thursday in the coming months.

Click here for more information on the Veteran’s Assistance Program.

