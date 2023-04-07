This weekend is one of the busiest holidays for candy makers.

If you’re looking for sweet treats to fill your Easter baskets, the time to go is now. Candy shops have taken multiple weeks to prepare for this sweet holiday.

Pulako’s Chocolates has been buying boxes, packaging and bagging for the last 11 months in preparation for the Easter holiday.

Production ramps up after Valentine’s Day where they stock and prepare chocolate for molding. Similar to other shops, this process is not always easy.

“We had 20,000 bags on back order. We tried other suppliers, certain ones worked, certain ones didn’t, but that was a challenge,” said Randy Harris, owner of Pulako’s Chocolates. “We’ve gotten through that. Those bags finally came in and we’re back at full production.”

Pulako’s was recently put up for sale and sold to new owners, Randy and Sara.

“Was kind of tired of the nine to five, I was looking for something different, so I thought about purchasing a business. So, I looked for a business for probably a couple of years and this came up,” Harris explained.

Taking this new adventure, they plan on keeping the Pulako’s tradition alive.

“It’s great to hear all the stories of folks coming in sharing their experiences that they’ve had throughout the years as well as different holidays and family traditions that they have included Pulakos in for years,” said Sara Harris, operations manager of Pulako’s Chocolates.

And if chocolate’s not the only thing on your shopping list, there’s a wide variety of sweets to satisfy every taste.

Lake Erie Candy Company is a specialty candy shop and whole seller. In 2019, they started with one product, now they sell to local businesses and ship across the country.

“With Easter people typically don’t want to have all their easter basket goodies sitting around for too long so you know they’re going to come in the week before or couple weeks before you know this week’s been extremely bus,” said Greg Fornalczyk, owner of Lake Erie Candy Company.

The owner explained that customers come in to fill Easter baskets with chocolates, gummies, jellybeans and more.

“One of the more fun candies that we have, we have an egg that looks like a hardboiled egg that is actually white chocolate it’s really fun and a really cool novelty,” Fornalczyk went on to say.

If you are a last-minute shopper, both shops are open this weekend and ready for you.