Moratorium on evictions ends in PA

Pennsylvania’s eviction moratorium has ended as of midnight. District judges across the Commonwealth are now signing evictions once again.

The moratorium on evictions went into effect at the end of March to protect renters from losing their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic as many lost their jobs.

Magisterial District Judge Thomas Carney says he has already signed a few evictions as of this morning, further explaining that since the moratorium has expired he will sign the documents until President Judge John Trucilla says otherwise.

“We’re just in a holding pattern today. We’re going to be moving forward with possession, with cost and the money for the rent. I know that’s tough on a lot of people, but the law is the law,” said Thomas Carney, Magisterial District Judge.

Judge Carney is strongly encouraging renters to seek help from social services.

Governor Tom Wolf has said he would not extend his executive order halting evictions, rather asking lawmakers to extend it.