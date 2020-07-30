Moratorium on evictions for renters extended through August 31

The moratorium on evictions for renters will now run through the end of August in Pennsylvania, thanks to an extension by Governor Wolf.

But, landlord Glenn Cessna isn’t happy about it.

The owner of 52-units in the City of Erie says it’s disappointing when the government takes hold of your property.

He says it feels like renters are allowed to live on his property for free without any consequences. For tenants, the moratorium doesn’t stop the rent from being due so those who don’t, or can’t pay are still piling up debt.

“In my 25 years of doing this, the tenant would typically take that money and simply move to another location rather than pay me back the money that’s owed to me. It’s very disheartening to see what we’re experiencing,” said Glenn Cessna, Cessna Properties.

Erie County’s unemployment rate for June stands at 14.5%.