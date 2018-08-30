More about the synthetic drugs causing a lockdown at PA prisons...
The state's prisons remain on lockdown today after staff members became ill from what's believed to be exposure to tainted synthetic drugs.
Tonight, a warning about those drugs, which are on the rise in Pennsylvania.
Matt Heckel reports...
