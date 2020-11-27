More Americans expected to shop online on Black Friday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Timing is everything, at least that’s the case on Black Friday.

This year, like with most things, Black Friday looks a little different.

More than 40% of shoppers say they started making their holiday purchases earlier than usual this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic making online shopping popular, and 60 major retailers are offering curbside pickup.

For those who don’t want to lose the in-person shopping experience, many retailers are instituting extra safety measures and encouraging social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar