More Americans expected to shop online on Black Friday

Timing is everything, at least that’s the case on Black Friday.

This year, like with most things, Black Friday looks a little different.

More than 40% of shoppers say they started making their holiday purchases earlier than usual this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic making online shopping popular, and 60 major retailers are offering curbside pickup.

For those who don’t want to lose the in-person shopping experience, many retailers are instituting extra safety measures and encouraging social distancing.