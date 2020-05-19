More charges could soon be filed against man charged with rape of two minors in his care

State police investigators say more charges could soon be filed against a McKean Township man accused of having committed multiple counts of rape against two girls in his care.

51-year old Jason Goodwill is facing numerous counts over a number of years.

Investigators are also looking into a claim that one of the girls became pregnant and that Goodwill buried the baby after the child died.

The charges so far include multiple felony counts of rape, deviate sexual intercourse and endangering the welfare of children.

Police are alleging the incidents started in 2006 and ended earlier this year.