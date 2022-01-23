More cold and snow on the way

Erie, PA (WJET) – As expected, most of the area picked up anywhere from 2-5 inches of new snow on Sunday, with a few locally heavier snow totals. Here’s a sampling of some of the snow reports from earlier in the evening on Sunday. There has been some additional light fluff accumulation through Sunday evening.

Snow reports.

Snow reports 2

Lingering snow showers and flurries wind down by Monday morning. It will be a cold start to your Monday, especially if any lengthy clearing occurs overnight. Any breaks of sunshine early Monday will quickly dive behind increasing and thickening clouds, as yet another fast moving storm system will spread some light snow into the region by late Monday through Monday night. Additional snow accumulation through Monday night will be anywhere from a fresh coating to up to 3″ possible.

Upper Air Pattern Through End of January.

All indications are for this cold pattern to remain locked in place through the end of January. The pattern may start to ease a little bit heading into February. As of right now, there are no signs of any major winter storms over the next 7 to 10 days.

