More details arise of fatal officer-involved shooting incident

No charges will be filed against State Police Officers involved in a deadly shooting.

We're now learning more about what led up to an officer firing the shots that killed a 27-year-old man in a robbery gone bad.

Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri releasing the findings of an investigation looking into a Union City officer-involved shooting.

Daneri says, "Under these facts and circumstances, and the information that I have, that use of deadly force by trooper number one was legally justified."

On December 19th, two undercover Pennsylvania State Troopers set up a transaction with 27-year-old Keith Hawley who was believed to be selling a stolen chainsaw. The officers were not in uniform when they picked up Hawley in his van.

The driver, referred to as Trooper 1, parked the van at a Dollar General on Route 8. That's when Hawley explained it was a robbery and allegedly pointed his loaded gun at the officers. The other officer, referred to as Trooper 2, tried to take the gun from Hawley and a struggle ensued.

When Hawley would not put down the gun, Trooper 1 shot Hawley in the torso.

Dan Hines of the Pennsylvania State Police, says, "Rarely, if any other profession, is there a profession where may be asked to take a life, save a life or give your life and in mere seconds, that just about occurred."

Investigators say the officers handled a difficult and dangerous situation to the best of their ability in that moment.

Hines says, "Both of them, through their own actions, I feel, potentially saved the life of the other person."

The DA says the two troopers were seasoned veterans, with a combined 42 years of experience.

Both troopers were put on administrative leave after the incident and, again, no charges will be filed by the DA's Office.

Per protocol, an outside police barracks is also investigating this case.