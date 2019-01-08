More details of last night's fatal shooting on Chestnut Street Video

One man is dead after a shooting in the city overnight.

A string of allegations about a drug operation coming from the neighbors of the man who was shot last night. Today, at the scene, within minutes of being there, we spotted syringes lying on the ground.

Erie Police, as well as the Erie County Coroner, were dispatched to the 400 block of Chestnut Street shortly after 10pm. Deputy Chief Michael Nolan says, "Officers met with emergency care and discovered that there was an individual in the apartment who had been shot and was not responsive. "

The identity of the man has not yet been released. We know he was a white man in his late 50's or early 60's.

During the time of the incident, four people were in the house.

Nolan tells us, "there were several individuals in the apartments many of them were transported here to be interviewed."

When stopping by the neighborhood, we talked to some residents who wished to remain off-camera tell us that they suspected an alleged drug operation going on at the residence.

We found what could be evidence of that, strewn around the murder scene.

Erie Resident Aaron Marcy says, "I've heard that they have meth coming in by the truckloads."

Other neighbors say it's a good neighborhood, but it has had a past with drug dealers.

Erie Resident Jim Wienczkwosi says, "it's a rarity around here. I mean, we hear shots, don't get me wrong there are shots, there has been drug dealers and stuff living up the street apartments. For the most part, it is a pretty darn safe neighborhood."

The coroner's office performed an autopsy this morning.

Results of that autopsy are expected to be released later today.