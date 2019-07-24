More food options on the way at Erie International Airport

The next time you’re looking to catch a flight in Erie, you might be able to sit and enjoy a nice meal, or coffee while you wait.

Every five years the airport has to put the restaurant facility up for a bid to vendors, and the one that will be taking over will implement three different things.

The first is the Presque Isle Bar and Grille, which will be a sit down restaurant for travelers. A coffee shop will also be added, along with a gift shop.

One of the latest additions also said to gives travelers a chance to order food on the go.

“And then we’ve also put in what’s called the Sally Port, that has the ability for people who are sitting here waiting for customers as well, through a digital kiosk component,” said Derek martin, Executive Director, Erie Airport.

According to the Erie Port Authority, travelers can expect these new additions up and running by August 12.