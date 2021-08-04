More fresh produce is coming to Erie elementary schools

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 08: Fresh fruits and vegetables lie on display at a Spanish producer’s stand at the Fruit Logistica agricultural trade fair on February 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The fair, which takes place from February 8-10, is taking place amidst poor weather and harvest conditions in Spain that have led to price […]

Erie elementary schools will soon have more fresh produce for students due to more than $350,000 in grant funding.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded Erie elementary schools $354,705 in grant funding for more fresh fruits and vegetables, state Reps. Bob Merski and Pat Harkins announced Wednesday.

The funding includes $311,870 to elementary schools in the Erie City School District and $42,835 to the Iroquois School District.

“Decades of studies show a direct link between nutrition and kids’ ability to focus and learn, and it’s something I have seen firsthand during my years in the classroom,” Merski said. “Securing this funding is going to help ensure Erie’s grade-schoolers have access to those dietary benefits, regardless of household income.”

Harkins said, “I’m thrilled we were able to secure this funding. In addition to staving off hunger and providing the kinds of healthy menu options kids need to do well in class, fresh fruits and vegetables are key to boosting the immune system and fighting disease. That’s more important than ever this year.”

The grants are part of more than $7 million awarded to 288 elementary schools statewide under the FFVP.

