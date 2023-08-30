Another round of federal grant funding is going towards a project along the West 12th Street corridor in an effort to help bring it to completion.

$1.5 million is going towards the completion of what will be “Ironworks Square” with help from a local congressman.

Demolition for structures of the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) building wrapped up about a week and a half ago as the project has been underway for the last two years.

A second round of grant funding from the federal government is going towards the project from Congressman Mike Kelly of $1.5 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The project has now entered the construction phase as the CEO of the Erie Redevelopment Authority said the grant will support the completion of Ironworks Square.

Congressman Kelly said the funding will be a good return in taxpayer dollars as the project is expected to bring opportunity to the community.

“We’ve been very fortunate. This has really been a community-wide effort, we’ve gotten funding from both the city and the county, we’ve got state funding and now two rounds of federal funding. So I am really grateful to everybody for just coming together and just embracing this project,” said Tina Mengine, CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

“When this project is done, this will become a source of revenue instead of a pulling away of revenue. So, that’s the model and I think everybody in life says what can I do to build something that’s going to continue to have a longer life and be an asset for the community and that’s all we’re trying to do,” Congressman Kelly said.

Mengine said the next steps are interior demolition and she hopes the building will be occupied within the next two years.