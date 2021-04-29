More improvements coming to McClelland Park

There will be more improvements continuing for McClelland Park.

The park has gone through Phase II of completion, but there’s more to be done.

So far, the park has an installation of an 800 feet of waterline with two specialized fountains that contain drinking bowls for pets.

The project also includes the construction of a new handicap-accessible playground.

This project was funded in part by a $120,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

But, there’s another phase the park will go through for upgrades.

“We’re going to move right into McClelland Park Phase III project, and highlights of that project is that we’re going to put a pedestrian bridge over McDannell Run,” said Chuck Zysk, Assistant Director, Public Works, City of Erie.

Construction for Phase III of the project will begin the first week of May.