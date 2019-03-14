More information revealed in college admissions scam Video

More information on the fallout from that college admissions cheating scandal.

Full House Actress Lori Loughlin arrested and appearing before a judge. We learned that 'Desperate Housewives' Actress Felicity Huffman arrested by the FBI, with their weapons drawn. And, USC's Women's Water Polo Head Coach, arrested at a hotel in Hawaii.

And, as we learn more about the others arrested, what about their children, the ones who didn't know... and the ones who did?

Last night, Lori Loughlin back home, released on $1 million bond after being arrested yesterday for her alleged role in that sweeping college bribery scheme.

The actress who played a role model on Full House, allegedly shelling out $500,000 to Consultant Rick Singer, along with her fashion designer husband to get their daughters into USC, posing them as recruiters for the crew team, even though they didn't row.

Arrest warrants issued for 46 people around the country, including coaches and wealthy parents like Felicity Huffman, seen in the video at the courthouse after she was arrested by agents, guns drawn and cuffed.

Last night, the actress was also out of jail, this time, on a $250,000 bond.

The star of Desperate Housewives so desperate to land her daughter in a top school, prosecutors say, she paid $15,000 to Singer to bribe a proctor who would "secretly correct her answers".

Prosecutors say the scheme's mastermind worked with dozens of parents to game the system.

Massachusetts US Attorney Andrew Lelling saying, "For every student admitted through fraud... an honest, genuinely talented student was rejected".

Yesterday, students on USC's campus told us they feel cheated.

USC Grad Student Hardik Jain saying, "I feel for people like us who actually strive hard day and night to just come here and learn. "

The school firing legendary coach of the #1 ranked women's water polo team, seen hiding from the cameras. He's facing charges for taking $250,000 in bribes.

Also fired, Senior Associate Athletic Director Donna Heinel, accused of taking a whopping $1.3 million to push through fake athletic recruits; complete with photoshopped pictures.

USC says they plan to conduct a case by case review of current students and graduates who may be involved with this scheme and they'll make appropriate decisions.

UCLA adding that any student involved could face disciplinary action including cancelation of admission. And, we have to keep in mind here, that prosecutors are not ruling out additional charges.