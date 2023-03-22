New jobs are expected in the Erie area as a local corporate expansion takes place.

Construction and permanent warehouse jobs are expected to become available with the $10 million expansion project of Berry Plastics, that’s according to Tina Mengine with the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA).

Mengine said the company has locations all over the world and adding more jobs locally is good for the company and the Erie region.

“It solidifies Berry Global’s presence here, and I can’t stress enough how important that is to have a global company in Erie investing in Erie. So, it’s a great project all the way around,” said Tina Mengine, CEO of the ECRDA.

The new warehouse will be located at 1501 Myrtle Street in Erie.