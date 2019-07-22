More people flying out of Erie International Airport – Tom Ridge Field

The Erie Regional Airport Authority announced that enplanements are up 12.42% for the first six months of 2019 over the same time period of 2018.

There were an additional 11,090 passengers that utilized the Erie Airport. The load factor for June 2019 was 85.7 %.

Derek Martin, Executive Director of the Erie Regional Airport Authority states “the community continues to be excited about the variety of travel options that Erie International Airport has to offer and the competitive fares.

Earlier this year, United airlines began offering direct flights from Erie to Chicago. And now, airport authorities are working on a US Department of Transportation grant to help launch proposed service between Erie and Washington DC.

Currently, renovations are underway on the airport restaurant. They are expected to be complete in August. Tailwind Concessions has been awarded a 5 year contract to operate the airport restaurant.