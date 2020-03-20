More questions than answers regarding Erie’s first COVID-19 case

There are still more questions than answers about Erie’s first confirmed COVID-19 case and how mistakes let that patient out into the population for days.

Mark Gusek has worked with the elderly for years and he believes more should be disclosed by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Health Department.

“Now we know the virus is in Erie County. It would be nice to know a little more about where it is and how some of us can help who are helping the elderly.” Gusek said.

Gusek, the Executive Director of Life Northwestern Pennsylvania adding the looseness of how the first case was handled, contributed to the peek in interest of knowing more about “Patient Zero.”

Dahlkemper would not say any more about that patient on Friday, insisting the focus needs to be on other issues right now.

“I cannot implore the people of this community enough. Stop worrying about the case we already have and worry about yourself. Wash your hands, stay away from people. Do your part to stop the spreading of this.” Dahlkemper said.

Gusek is saying he believes the county is still doing the best it can to get ahead of this pandemic.

“I thinks Ms. Lyon is doing a nice job at getting some information out to everybody and trying to keep control of what is a difficult situation.” Gusek said.

Dahlkemper saying she spoke with representatives from eastern counties in the Commonwealth and they believe that Erie County has a fighting chance to keep the spread as minimal as possible.

“This is a rare opportunity for Erie to do our part for fellow citizens. This is a rare opportunity to show we can do this collectively and beat this thing.” Dahlkemper said.

Dahlkemper saying as of right now, there is a major issue with people not taking social distancing serious enough. She adds the “Super Spreaders” like teenagers, 20 and 30 year old residents should heed the county’s suggestion.

“40% of the people hospitalized in this nation right now are between the ages of 20 and 54, so don’t think that you can’t get this and become very sick if you are younger.” Dahlkemper said.

Dahlkemper adding the county is being as transparent as possible, saying if they believe you came into contact with the 35-year they would have contacted you.