About a month after the Erie Humane Society took in more than 100 cats and kittens, the enormous job of finding them new homes is now underway.

The animals were sheltered by the Humane Society in the middle of February.

Since then, the volunteer coordinator said 10 or 11 have been adopted, with hopefully many more adoptions to come.

Many of the others are still being socialized but described as doing “very well.”

“The cattery staff really came together and made a lot happen and our cruelty department as well. Just a huge amount of teamwork and it really is going well for the situation,” said Maria Mott, Humane Society.

The Humane Society has had an outpouring of food donations, but they can always use kitty litter plus any blankets or towels you can spare.