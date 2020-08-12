More than 100 riders show up at Erie High School for the start of a ride to raise awareness about the shooting death of Jose Rosario Jr

The search for justice brought out a large contingent of motorcyclists to help a family find justice in their son’s murder.

More than 100 riders showed up at Erie High School for the start of a ride to raise awareness about the shooting death of Jose Rosario Jr.

18-year-old Jose Rosario Jr. was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and later died of those wounds on October 15th of 2018 nearly two years ago.

This happened on the 2800 block of Reed Street inside Rosario’s apartment.

Rosario’s father said that there are no leads in the case and he’s hoping to get the public to share what they may know to help police.

“We haven’t heard anything from police, we called but they don’t have any leads. So we are looking for justice and that’s what’s important right now,” said Jose Rosario Sr., Father.

The family asks anyone with any information about the shooting of Jose Rosario Jr in 2018 call Erie Police at 870-1120.