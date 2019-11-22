More than 100 turkeys given to residents of Horan Garden Apartments

One local business is lending a helping hand to families for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Widget Financial partnered with the Housing Authority to provide more than 100 turkeys to residents of Horan Garden Apartments.

The event made it possible for 110 families to have Thanksgiving meals this year.

Families received a turkey, sides, and a pan for cooking.

The Turkey Giveaway looks to provide those who are less fortunate a Thanksgiving meal.

“Widget Financial, we’re very big on giving back in the community. Our employees raise money to provide the turkeys and canned goods,” said Mike Williams, Marketing Specialist, Widget Financial.

Santa Claus even made an appearance at the event.