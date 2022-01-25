More than 100 vintage cars to rally in Erie for the 2022 Great Race

The Great Race, the world’s premier old car rally, is set to see 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles come to Erie for the event in 2022.

This event annually spans over several states in a time-speed endurance rally for vintage cars.

This year’s event will being in Warwick, Rhode Island on June 18th and the vehicles will travel 2,300 miles over nine days while making stops in 19 other cities.

The tour will end in Fargo, North Dakota on June 26th.

This event includes eight planned overnight stops. One of these stops will be in Erie on June 20th.

Teams and cars from all around the world including Canada, Germany, Australia, England, Japan, and various locations across the U.S. are expected to take part in the event with vintage cars that date back to 1916.

“We are excited to bring this unique event back to Erie for the first time since 1988. There are more than 500 people in our entourage from all around the world. When the Great Race pulls into a city, it becomes an instant festival.” said Jeff Stumb, Race Director.

For the event in Erie the cars will be parked on State Street near Perry Square starting at 5 a.m. on June 20th.

This is a free event and open to the public for viewing. Spectators and individuals will have the opportunity to talk to participants and get an up-close look at the vintage vehicles.

“We’re honored that the Great Race has chosen Erie for one of its overnight stops. Each year, this event attracts thousands of people to see these unique vintage cars at their overnight stop locations, and we can’t wait for Erie to be able to experience that,” said Mark Jeanneret, Executive Director of the Erie Sports Commission.

At the time of writing the oldest cars registered to participate in this event are a 1916 Hudson Pikes Peak Hill Climb Car, a 1917 American LaFrance, and a 1917 Peerless.

Cars that were built in 1974 and earlier will also participate in this event with most vehicles having been manufactured before World War II.

Each vehicle will include a team composed of a driver and navigator who will be given daily instructions and will be scored at secret checkpoints along the route. Teams will be penalized for being either late or early.

The winning team that is able to follow instructions most accurately will receive $50,000 of a total $150,000 prize pool.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For more information and a complete route overview, check out their website.