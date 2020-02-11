More than 1,000 kids attend 6th annual STEAM Fair at Penn State Behrend

It was a night to experience what the world of science has to offer.

More than 1,000 kids are taking a step into their future and learning about “STEAM” careers.

More than 75 companies and organizations offered a variety of hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics demonstrations at Penn State Behrend.

The 6th annual STEAM Fair features a variety of activities, including a virtual reality orchestra and turbo engine testing.

“Something that inspires them to be a scientist, a nurse, an archaeologist or something. It’s some one thing a person that takes an interest, or something that they just find fascinating. Hopefully all the kids find something here that fascinates and excites them,” said James Meyer, Co-host of STEAM Fair.

Organizers say the event aims to help grow the next generations interest in “STEAM” career opportunities.