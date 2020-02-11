More than 1,000 kids attend 6th annual STEAM Fair at Penn State Behrend

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

It was a night to experience what the world of science has to offer.

More than 1,000 kids are taking a step into their future and learning about “STEAM” careers.

More than 75 companies and organizations offered a variety of hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics demonstrations at Penn State Behrend.

The 6th annual STEAM Fair features a variety of activities, including a virtual reality orchestra and turbo engine testing.

“Something that inspires them to be a scientist, a nurse, an archaeologist or something. It’s some one thing a person that takes an interest, or something that they just find fascinating. Hopefully all the kids find something here that fascinates and excites them,” said James Meyer, Co-host of STEAM Fair.

Organizers say the event aims to help grow the next generations interest in “STEAM” career opportunities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar