More than $11,000 raised through Ronald McDonald House Charities of Erie to benefit local nonprofits

More than $11,000 is raised in order to help local nonprofits.

McDonald’s restaurants throughout the area came together to award the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Erie a check this afternoon.

In order to raise the money, ten cents from each minute main frozen slushie sold in Erie earlier this year was donated.

“Because Ronald McDonald House Charities does not have a local house here in Erie, what we do is we take all the funds that we raise and provide grants to other area nonprofits,” said Jen Fails, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Erie.

Organizers explain some of the bigger projects to come out of these donations in recent years include the NICU system at Saint Vincent Hospital and the Presque Isle Partnership playground.