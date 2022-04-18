(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Thousands of residents were impacted by a power outage on Monday, April 18, in the Erie area.

According to a Penelec spokesperson, a neutral wire fell from a pole at about 2:20 p.m. at West Gore Road and Wood Street in Millcreek. The wire fell into three other charged lines serving three different substations.

At the outage’s peak, more than 11,000 customers were without power in the Erie area.

The widest-spread outage was in Millcreek Township where there were more than 8,300 customers without power.

The City of Erie had more than 2,800 customers without power.

By 3 p.m. power had been restored to all but about 500 customers.

The Penelec spokesperson said complete repairs could take “a couple of hours,” and about 300 customers could expect a continued outage until the repairs are finished.