More than 150 animals rescued from abandoned property in Crawford County

Over 150 animals were rescued from an abandoned property in Crawford County.

The ANNA Shelter helped the authorities on Thursday to remove the 150 animals from a show barn that went awry.

The majority of the animals were already deceased when authorities arrived to the abandoned Titusville property.

Once they are vetted, they will be sorted and listed for adoption.

There are 2 chinchillas, 70 chickens and 85 rabbits.

“They’ve just been left without resources. No food, no water and in small cages. So, that was last night. Today, we are trying to sort through them. The community has been fantastic and a bunch of people have reached out.” said Ruth Thompson.

If you want to give one of these animals a new home, you can reach out to the ANNA Shelter at 814-451-0230.