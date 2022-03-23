The community’s generosity helped make it possible for one local organization to continue helping children.

The 9th annual Shriners Children’s Erie telethon took place at the Millcreek Mall Tuesday night on JET 24.

For more than 90 years, Shriners Children’s Erie, located along West 8th Street, have provided specialized care for children with pediatric conditions.

It’s one of the top-ranked pediatric orthopedic facilities in the nation. It all began here in 1927 thanks to the Zem Zem Shriners.

As of Wednesday afternoon, over $17,000 has been raised.

“We care for over 10,000 kids a year here in Erie, and that’s a big task. Our telethon is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, and it helps us gather that support to be able to continue our mission,” said Micheal Widrig, Marketing Communications Coordinator, Shriners Children’s Erie.

The telethon is one way for Shriners to carry out their mission of helping kids regardless of a family’s ability to pay.