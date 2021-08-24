More than $2 million in counterfeit watches seized at Rochester Airport by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Rochester Airport Port of Entry have seized more than $2 million in counterfeit watches.

#DYK CBP seizes counterfeit merchandise that is shipped into the US? Recently @CBP officers at the Port of Rochester, NY seized $2.8 million in fake watches. Learn More: ➡️https://t.co/j5HLaDGlAz pic.twitter.com/kK0mJ6RUYR — CBP Buffalo (@CBPBuffalo) August 24, 2021

In July, CBP officers inspected a shipment invoiced as “Used Quartz Wristwatches.” After a thorough examination, the watches were determined to be counterfeit.

On August 15, the watches were seized for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) violations. The watches had a retail value of $2.8 million dollars.

IPR violations pertain to products that infringe upon U.S. trademarks, copyrights, and patents. Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues, and valuation issues.

“Our officers continue to do an amazing job targeting shipments and identifying these violations,” said Rochester Port Director, Ronald Menz. “CBP plays a vital role in protecting consumers and businesses from imported fraudulent items.”

If you have information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the U.S., CBP encourages you to submit an E-Allegation.

