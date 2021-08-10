More than $2 million raised for local nonprofits as Erie Gives Day continues

The 11th annual Erie Gives Day is in full swing, and local nonprofits need your help.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the Erie Community Foundation with more on how you can donate.

Tuesday, Aug. 10th is the day you can help out the hundreds of nonprofits in our area.

The phones have been ringing since 8 a.m. Outside, a local food truck, The CheesErie, is serving lunch and Mayor Schemeber and County Executive Dahlkemper are in attendance, showing their support for local nonprofits.

Organizers tell Action News they hope to break last years record of $6.3 million, but never know what to expect.

The amount being donated is continuously changing by the second, along with the number of donors.

As of right now, $2,065,198 has been donated by 4,841 donors.

Currently, Erie City Mission has the most money pledged to them with $73,931.

There are around 7 hours left to donate.

Click here to donate online. You can also drop off a check at the Erie Community Foundation offices– 459 West 6th Street– or call 814-454-0843.

View the nonprofit leaderboard here. View the full list of nonprofits here.

