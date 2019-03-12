More than 20 airlines ground Boeing 737, Max 8 jets following fatal crash

Following a deadly plane crash in Ethiopia that killed all 157 passengers and crew (including 8 Americans) more than 20 airlines now grounding the Boeing 737, Max 8 jet.

Now, some leaders here in the US are also calling for domestic carriers to ground the plane while the investigation is underway.

The delicate task of uncovering any new information about the doomed Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 playing out right now.

US investigators seen in forensic gear, now at the crash site, joining Ethiopian Airlines accident investigators.

Amdey Fanta, Ethiopian Airlines Accident Investigator, says, “For the time being, we have already collected a lot but the next step is to arrange the wreckage here.”

Witnesses describe seeing smoke from the rear of the plane before it crashed.

Investigators hope the black boxes will reveal what happened inside the cockpit, both before and after the plane disappeared from radar, the jet never rising above 1200 feet off the ground.

It was absolutely critical that the black boxes that were recovered get read immediately so that we can figure out whether this was a problem with the airplane that affects the fleet worldwide.

The union representing the American Airline Flight Attendants is calling for American’s CEO Doug Parker to “strongly consider” grounding their fleet of Boeing 737 Max 8 jets until a “thorough investigation can be performed”.

As investigators race to find answers, families around the world are in mourning victims from 35 different countries. Among them, Antoine Lewis of Illinois, along with Matt Vecere and Melvin and Bennet Riffel of California.

In a new statement, Boeing says that safety is their number one priority and they have full confidence in the safety of the Max 8.