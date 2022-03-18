More than 20 Erie residents became American citizens Friday morning at the Erie Federal Courthouse.

Almost every month, Erie residents who were born in other countries become American citizens. On Friday, about 25 New Americans were sworn in.

Mayor Joe Schember and other city officials welcomed the immigrants to the Erie community.

One Iraq native who became an American citizen Friday said this is something she’s been looking forward to and a dream come true.

“It’s great, because the diversity in Erie — there are people from different countries, from different backgrounds — by looking at all of them today become U.S. citizens you can tell they have different stories, different reasons coming to the U.S. It was really great seeing them be part of this country now. I’m sure they were waiting for a really long time just like I was waiting. I’m really emotional right now,” said Mashael Khudakaram, New American citizen.

