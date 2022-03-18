More than 20 Erie residents became American citizens on Friday during a swearing in ceremony at the Erie Federal Courthouse.

Many of them have lived in the United States for several years and are excited to finally be American citizens.

One Iraq native who became an American citizen said that this was a dream come true.

“It’s great, because the diversity in Erie — there are people from different countries, from different backgrounds — by looking at all of them today become U.S. citizens you can tell they have different stories, different reasons coming to the U.S. It was really great seeing them be part of this country now. I’m sure they were waiting for a really long time just like I was waiting. I’m really emotional right now,” said Mashael Khudakaram, New American citizen.

Another New American citizen born in Afghanistan said she’s lived in Erie for almost five years. She said the Erie community is welcoming and she’s relieved to know more Afghan arrivals could soon be coming to the region.

“They have a lot of problems in Afghanistan. There is no freedom right now. Absolutely, they want to come here because life is safe here and they are safe here,” said Mursal Yousofi, New American Citizen.

“We have so many different nationalities now and different races, it’s just really good. I think it makes Erie a much better place and I think we’re going to be unique. One of the unique things is that all these New Americans that we swear in, typically, stay in the Erie area,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.