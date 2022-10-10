(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police recently seized more than 200 animals from a Summit Township farm after reports of animal cruelty.

On Oct. 8, PSP Troopers began investigating animal cruelty allegations after reportedly receiving video of the living conditions of numerous animals at Liz and George Farm on the 7000 block of Edinboro Road. According to a state police report, the validity of the video was confirmed, and troopers then conducted a walkthrough of the farm with the owners.

The conditions on the farm allegedly were inhumane. Troopers discovered the remains of numerous dead animals on a burn pile on the property. PSP obtained a search warrant and began a full investigation.

photo courtesy of ANNA Shelter

In total, PSP ultimately seized more than 200 animals, including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs. The animals were sent to ANNA Shelter.

The investigation is ongoing.