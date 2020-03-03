More than 200 Erie area students take part in Ethics Symposium

More than 200 Erie area students took part in a symposium discussing ethics and ethical decision making.

The discussion focused on topics to help high school juniors understand ethics from a behavior standpoint, as well as, the choices behind them.

The event brings together Mercyhurst University and the Rotary Club of Erie.

The curriculum included group discussions using the Rotary Club’s “four-way test.”

Mercyhurst University and the Rotary Club of Erie have hosted the Ethics Symposium together for the past 10 years.